Ellaism Market Cap Achieves $197,984.97 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $197,984.97 and approximately $89.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,376,771 coins and its circulating supply is 41,325,439 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

