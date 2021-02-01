Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $222,022.17 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $222,022.17 and approximately $406.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,399,324 coins and its circulating supply is 41,347,993 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

