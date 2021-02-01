ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,531.29

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $43,531.29 and $8,435.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

