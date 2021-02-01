Elysian Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $107,738.82 and $377,994.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

