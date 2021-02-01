Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.42 on Monday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Embraer by 137.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

