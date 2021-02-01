EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 494,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 292,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
