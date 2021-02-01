EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 494,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 292,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

