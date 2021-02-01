Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $115.79. 661,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 527,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

