EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Trading Up 5.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 28,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 30,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$379.52 million and a PE ratio of -91.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

