EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 476,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 325,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

