Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

