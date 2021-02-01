Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Endava by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.