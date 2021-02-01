Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.63

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 646138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

