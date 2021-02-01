Energizer (ENR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.95-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.95-3.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENR opened at $43.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

