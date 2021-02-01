Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NYSE ERF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

