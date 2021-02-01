ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 42.2% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of 225.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

