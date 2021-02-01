ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 1,508,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,764,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 million, a P/E ratio of 238.41 and a beta of 2.75.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.