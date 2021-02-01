Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $141,269.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00313989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003433 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.33 or 0.01493691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.