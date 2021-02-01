Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $73,205.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00306716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003203 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01548249 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

