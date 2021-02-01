Enigma Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $141,269.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

