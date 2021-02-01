Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265.88 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $265.88 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.