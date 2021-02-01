Enzyme Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.74 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Enzyme has a market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.62 or 0.00105704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

