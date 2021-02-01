EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $39.64 on Monday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $73.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

