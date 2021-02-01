Equal Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,205.30 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Equal has a total market cap of $106,205.30 and $272.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 88.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

