Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

