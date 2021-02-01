Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altria Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

