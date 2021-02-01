Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.52 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

