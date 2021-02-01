Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.91). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE BCEI opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

