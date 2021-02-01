Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for People Co. (PEO.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PEO)

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People Co. (PEO.V) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

PEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

CVE:PEO opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.70. People Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.32 million for the quarter.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.