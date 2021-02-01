Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 65.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Range Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Range Resources by 638.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

