Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $50.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

