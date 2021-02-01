Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

