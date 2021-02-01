Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $128.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

