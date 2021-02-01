Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Impinj, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $1,870,470. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.