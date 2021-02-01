Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kirby Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kirby in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEX. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

KEX stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $81.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirby by 106.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kirby by 151.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

