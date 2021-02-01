Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Australia Bank Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Australia Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NABZY stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.