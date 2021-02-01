ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,760.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $33,760.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

