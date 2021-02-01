Ergo Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and $611,908.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,634.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.56 or 0.04116529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.01237676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00529855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00427307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00271213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,309,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,005,928 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

