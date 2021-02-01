Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBKDY. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.