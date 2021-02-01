ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESE opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

