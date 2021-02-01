Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Up 5.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 1,102,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

