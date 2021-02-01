Essentia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,218.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Essentia has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $313,946.48 and approximately $12,218.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

