Essentia Market Cap Reaches $324,896.97 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $324,896.97 and $10,031.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

