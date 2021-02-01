Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Cap of $12,981.34 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 59.1% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $12,981.34 and $50,975.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.