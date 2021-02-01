Ethverse (ETHV) 1-Day Volume Tops $66,801.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ethverse has a market cap of $941,974.86 and approximately $66,801.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00111569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012721 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

