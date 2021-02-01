Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $501,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,204 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,515 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $199.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.