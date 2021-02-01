Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.57. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

