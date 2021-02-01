Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 1.9%

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €88.50 ($104.12) and last traded at €88.85 ($104.53). Approximately 83,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.60 ($106.59).

ENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.88 ($121.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.77 and its 200 day moving average is €94.63.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

