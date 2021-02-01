Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 184197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.