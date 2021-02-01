Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0834 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $895,707.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.