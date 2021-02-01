Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RE opened at $211.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

